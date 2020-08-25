Simplify Jobsite Communication With the All-New Tufftalk M Headset by Sena Industrial

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Industrial, the leader in advanced wireless communications for teamwork, announced the release of its new Tufftalk M headset, which is engineered with over two decades of Sena's industrial wireless Bluetooth expertise. The Tufftalk M features many updates since Sena's original Tufftalk headset launched. Tufftalk M features Mesh Intercom™ technology for expanded team coverage and simplified connection, as well as hearing protection, hands-free operation, and multi-channel functionality. Tufftalk M is available in an over-the-head version as well as a hard-hat version.

"We first entered the industrial communications market with our flagship and industry-leading Tufftalk headset," said Tae Kim, CEO of Sena Technologies, Inc. "We've taken the original Tufftalk to the next level with Tufftalk M, which offers our proprietary Mesh Intercom™ technology allowing for simplified setup independent of local networks. We designed Tufftalk M to meet the needs of teams in industrial work environments."

New Mesh Intercom™ Communication for Greater Team Support

The Tufftalk M headset features Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom™ technology, which is a self-optimizing and self-healing network, always looking for the best connection and seeking a new one when a device disconnects. Tufftalk M features two different Mesh modes -- Open Mesh and Group Mesh. With Open Mesh, a near-unlimited number of users can connect to each other within an effective range of 1.1 km (0.7mi). Within Open Mesh, users can use nine channels to efficiently stay in touch with the right team members. For private sessions, Group Mesh supports up to 24 participants. Tufftalk M also features four Bluetooth connections in order to pair with Sena's Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as the original Tufftalk.

Hearing Protection and Safer Operation in High Noise Environments

The Tufftalk M headset provides hearing protection while letting crews communicate in loud worksites. The headset comes in two styles, each with its respective noise reduction ratings, over-the-head earmuffs (26dB) and hard-hat-integrated (24dB).

Full-Duplex Technology Delivers Hands-Free Communication

Worksites need communication lines open for safety. Being able to respond without needing to press a button is essential, especially for people working with heavy equipment. Tufftalk M helps with these issues by utilizing full-duplex technology, a system that allows people to talk hands-free. Crews can easily communicate and keep their hands distraction-free while working.

Available Now

Both the over-the-head and hard-hat Tufftalk M versions are available for $499 USD. Tufftalk M comes with Sena's industry-leading two-year warranty and can be ordered on SenaIndustrial.com. For more information on Tufftalk M and how it works with other Sena devices, click here to download the latest Sena Industrial informational PDF.

Click here to learn more about Tufftalk M.

