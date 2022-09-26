SimpliSafe Debuts New Advertising Campaign Spotlighting Their Commitment to Protect

Creative brings to life that "there's no safe like SimpliSafe"

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today unveiled a new multi-channel advertising campaign, titled "In Here." The campaign highlights the enormous responsibility associated with protecting someone's home and life, underscoring how together, SimpliSafe's advanced technology and industry-leading professional monitoring can deliver on the company's mission of "every home secure."

"In Here," which will air across TV and digital channels, is a noteworthy departure from SimpliSafe's most recent creative, which took a more humorous tone and featured a fictional burglar.

"As a company, we believe that security is a fundamental necessity. Which is why we are laser focused on providing advanced security that is also accessible and affordable," said Scott Braun, Chief Growth Officer and Head of Marketing at SimpliSafe. "We hope that this campaign conveys just how seriously we take our mission to protect people, and that our customer-obsessed team is singularly focused on keeping them safe when it matters most."

"In Here" comes as part of SimpliSafe's recent brand relaunch, which began rolling out last month. The rebrand includes a new messaging framework and a refreshed look and feel, which represents the business' core values, including advanced security, comprehensive protection, excellence in professional monitoring services and value.

"With this brand relaunch, we wanted to stay true to our legacy and namesake of being simple, but with a real departure in tone and focus to show the sophisticated technology that goes into our products and just how much we stand behind them," continues Braun. "Superior safety and affordability don't need to be at odds. In fact, we offer consumers just that – award-winning technology, a comprehensive system and excellence in professional monitoring at an accessible price point."

"In Here" will air across top national broadcast networks, national cable and major streaming networks, such as Hulu, Peacock and Discovery.

With the relaunch and a heightened focus on unparalleled protection, SimpliSafe will also introduce Fast Protect™ Technology, which will enable customers to receive a faster response during emergency events, when time is of the essence. Fast Protect™ brings together SimpliSafe's latest innovations across its award-winning hardware, software and highly trained and experienced monitoring professionals to deliver an unsurpassed emergency response.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

