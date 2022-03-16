Simplivia Healthcare Unveils Latest Innovation in its Closed System Drug-Transfer Device Portfolio at the 2022 EAHP Conference

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplivia Healthcare Ltd., a leading global medical device developer, has announced the upcoming launch of Chemfort™, its newest closed system transfer device (CSTD). Chemfort™ reduces the risk of exposure for healthcare professionals when preparing and administering hazardous drugs.

Simplivia will launch Chemfort™ for the first time at the 26th Anniversary European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP) Conference. The conference will be held from March 23-25, 2022, in Vienna. The Chemfort™ CSTD portfolio of products suits any protocol and is compatible with all known hazardous drugs. Chemfort™ is backed up by peer-reviewed articles that demonstrate the efficacy of Simplivia's Toxi-Guard®, air cleaning technology, and its user-friendly design.

Simplivia introduce for the first time the Chemfort™ Closed Administration portfolio, which is designed for use by nurses when administering hazardous drugs. This portfolio provides simple, complete integration to nurses' workflow. Tested with real hazardous drugs, the addition of the Chemfort™ Closed Administration portfolio enables a complete vial to vein solution to ensure the medical professional safety while maintaining sterility throughout the entire process.

"We are excited to showcase the Chemfort™ Closed system transfer device portfolio, which has received CE and FDA ONB product code," said Simplivia CEO Oded Grinstein. "As market leaders, we are committed to offering our customers a broad range of innovative closed system solutions. The launch of our newest product line, Chemfort™, is our latest effort to continuously bring pharmacist, nurses and other healthcare professionals' peace of mind and keep them safe while handling hazardous drugs".

During the conference, Simplivia will participate in a wide range of scientific discussions and events enabling participants to get first-hand experience of the new technologies.

Simplivia will host a satellite symposium on Wednesday, March 23rd at 14:45 – 16:15 CET (Hall K1), featuring international speakers who will address the topics of "Novel solutions and Advanced Technologies for Safe Handling of Hazardous Drugs in the Pharmacy".

The symposium will be hosted by:

Dr.Robert Terkola President, Austrian Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

Dr. Gabor Batka, Chief Pharmacist at Zala Megyei Szent Rafael Kórház, Hungary .

. Dr. Paul Sessink , Founder and Managing Director of Exposure Control, Sweden.

In addition, Simplivia will present 3 new studies demonstrating different aspects of the Chemfort closed system device as follows:

Prevention of coronavirus contamination from the environment using an air cleaning closed system drug transfer device - 4CPS183



Assessment of Chemfort™ syringe adaptor lock fitted with luer lock syringe to container integrity standards supporting dose banding of cytotoxic drugs - 3PC010



Minimizing waste in oncology – Oncology waste program - 3PC035

On March 23rd at 16:30-18:30-Simplivia will host a "Meet the Expert" and happy hour event with drinks and appetizers hosted by Dr.Robert Terkola at Simplivia's Booth # 22.

On March 24th at 11:00-11:30, Dr. Paul Sessnik will host an additional "Meet the Expert" discussion at Simplivia's booth # 22.

For Simplivia activities at the EAHP 2022 please click here: https://simplivia.activetrail.biz/meet-us-EAHP

Visit the EAHP website to learn more about the conference.

About Simplivia

Simplivia Healthcare Ltd. is dedicated to developing and manufacturing high-quality medical solutions for drug delivery to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. Simplivia's Tevadaptor® and Chemfort™ products are approved by the world's leading regulatory bodies. In the US, Simplivia products are distributed by B. Braun under the brand OnGuard®. The company's manufacturing facility in Kiryat Shmona, Israel, meets the most rigorous FDA and CE standards. Please visit www.simplivia.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394820/Simplivia_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767746/Simplivia_EAHP.jpg

Contact:

Nivi Apple

Nivi.apple@simplivia.com

+972-4-6908706

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplivia-healthcare-unveils-latest-innovation-in-its-closed-system-drug-transfer-device-portfolio-at-the-2022-eahp-conference-301504009.html

SOURCE Simplivia Healthcare Ltd.