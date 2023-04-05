|
05.04.2023 13:33:13
Simply Good Foods Q2 Profit Tops Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $25.6 million from $18.5 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.18. Adjusted EPS was $0.32 compared to $0.36, previous year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.9 million compared $54.2 million.
Net sales were $296.6 million compared to $296.7 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $293.55 million in revenue.
The company reaffirmed full year net sales outlook that is expected to increase slightly greater than the its long-term algorithm of 4-6%. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to increase, but slightly less than the net sales growth rate. The company previously expected adjusted EBITDA to increase in line with the net sales growth rate.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
