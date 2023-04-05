Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 13:33:13

Simply Good Foods Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $25.6 million from $18.5 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.18. Adjusted EPS was $0.32 compared to $0.36, previous year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.9 million compared $54.2 million.

Net sales were $296.6 million compared to $296.7 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $293.55 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed full year net sales outlook that is expected to increase slightly greater than the its long-term algorithm of 4-6%. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to increase, but slightly less than the net sales growth rate. The company previously expected adjusted EBITDA to increase in line with the net sales growth rate.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Simply Good Foods Co Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Simply Good Foods Co Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Simply Good Foods Co Registered Shs 33,40 -4,57% The Simply Good Foods Co Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag höher. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen