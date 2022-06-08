|
Simply NUC® Launches the First 4x4 NUC Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
The Simply NUC Topaz 2 is equipped with the brand-new 12th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Xe graphics, and your choice of DDR4-3200 memory
AUSTIN, Texas, BELFAST, United Kingdom, DUNLEER, Ireland , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini PC integration company, announces we are taking orders for our new Topaz 2 NUC. As the successor to the first generation Topaz, Topaz 2 is the first available NUC to be powered by Intel's latest 12th Gen Core processors. From home office to digital signage, Topaz 2 is designed to be used across a wide range of computing applications. Offering up to 12 cores and 16 threads paired with the new Intel® Thread Director, Topaz 2 provides powerful performance no matter the application or workload, thanks to its hybrid core architecture.
Starting at $599, three Topaz 2 models (NUC12TZi7, NUC12TZi5, and NUC12TZi3) are available to preorder from Simply NUC across our global sites. The NUC12TZi7 model based on the Intel® Core™ i7-1260P processor is intended for usage where higher performance is needed. To accommodate a variety of price points, more cost-effective performance options are also available with the NUC12TZi5 model based on the Intel® Core™ i5-1240P processor and the NUC12TZi3 model based on the Intel® Core™ i3-1215U processor. Units are expected to begin shipping in late June. More information on the Topaz 2 product line can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/topaz-2/.
"Perfect for everyday computing, we saw an opportunity to grow our product line based on our customers' needs for a mini PC that keeps them at the forefront of technology," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "By launching Topaz 2, we're thrilled to be the first to offer a 4x4 NUC that leverages the brand-new 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors."
Providing a truly versatile experience, Topaz 2 has a substantial range of ports, with a replaceable lid to extend IO functionality with add-ons such as extra HDMI or USB ports, or a quad HDTV tuner. It also offers dual Ethernet supporting 2.5 GbE speeds and a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) for secure communications where encryption is required. Topaz 2 is driven by Intel Xe graphics, allowing it to control a single 8K display, or up to four 4K displays with crystal clear visuals. This feature rich mini supports a variety of usages including office productivity workstation, home entertainment, and digital signage to name a few. With numerous processor, memory, storage, OS, and mounting options, Topaz 2 can be customized to meet your exact needs.
Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com.
