OLD LYME, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Healthcare ("Simpson"), one of the premier health and scientific communications agencies today announced that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation, a new kind of company that uses the power of business to address society's greatest challenges. Simpson joins the rapidly growing movement of more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations in over 150 industries, across over 75 countries.

Simpson Healthcare Earns Certified B Corporation Status

"For those of us working at Simpson, it is about building something bigger than ourselves," said Simpson CEO Kelly Simpson-Angelini. "We help our clients build brands from the ground up. Through addressing positive change for our communities, the environment and our employees, we believe we can create a better place to work and live. We are truly honored to join this impressive group of companies throughout the globe".

Certified B Corporations believe it's time to expand how success is measured in the business world. For-profit businesses should be a force for good and collectively strive for "shared and durable prosperity." B Corps voluntarily meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. As a B Corp, Simpson will measure and manage the impact of its business on its employees, clients, community and the environment with as much rigor as it manages and monitors its business and its impact on health.

