NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 00:01:47

Simpson Reports Q4 Earnings Beats Street

(RTTNews) - The California-based industrial company, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD), reported a better year-over-year net income in the fourth quarter on higher revenue. The earnings managed to top the Street estimates.

Simpsons reported a net income of $69.8 million, or $1.61 per share, compared to a net income of $29.6 million, or $0.68 per share in the prior year. Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the earnings to be $0.95.

The company also reported revenue of $418.60 million, up 42% from $293.90 million in the previous year. The Street projection for revenue was at $373.70 million.

Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of the company said, "Despite the challenging macroeconomic landscape resulting from ongoing global supply chain constraints, increasing steel costs and availability as well as a tight labor market, we continued to deliver on the key elements of our business model to meet our customers' needs."

The stock of the company is currently trading at $118.50 in the after-hours market, up $9.00 or 8.22% since the closing at $109.50 during market hours. The stock opened at $108.87 after closing at $108.97 the previous day.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Simpson Manufacturing IncShsmehr Nachrichten