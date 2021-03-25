SIMSITE® NAVY Impeller Ran Continuously For 55 Years in Seawater with No Corrosion

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Pump Valve Company, a leader in pump technology for over 101 years, produces industry-leading pumps, impellers, rings, sleeves, and line shaft bushing upgrades made from a patented structural composite material that never corrodes in seawater, sewage, wastewater, or chlorinated water.

SIMSITE® composite impeller and casing ring upgrades are 85% less weight than metallic impellers and are manufactured in the United States.

Since 1919, Sims Pump has offered the most innovative solutions for centrifugal pump applications, primarily focused on customers who are pumping corrosive products, including Navy, Marine, Chemical, Power Generation, Wastewater, and Industrial markets. Their global footprint includes Fortune 500 Companies, Merchant Marine, Cruise Line, Wastewater Facilities, U.S. Navy, and other Navies around the World.

Fifty-five years ago, Sims Pump was tasked to manufacture a SIMSITE® Structural Graphite Composite Impeller & Casing Ring set for the Main Seawater Circulating Pump onboard the Pacific Tracker. The metallic impeller & Rings were wearing out very quickly as a result of corrosion, erosion and cavitation caused by saltwater. The new SIMSITE® impeller was designed not to corrode and to maximize performance, reliability, efficiency and longevity.

This very large SIMSITE® structural composite carbon fiber Impeller (14,000 GPM) ran continuously until 2020 when it was sent back to the SIMS factory for reconditioning.

SIMSITE® Pumps and pump parts designed for the US Navy have been Shock and Vibration qualified to MIL-S-901-D and MIL-STD-167-1. After extensive testing, the Navy determined that the SIMSITE® Impellers require less energy to operate and do not suffer from performance deterioration, corrosion, or cavitation like metallic impellers. The improved efficiency was attributed to the decrease in corrosion, erosion, cavitation and the ability to operate at the Best Efficiency Point (BEP) as a result of engineering design.

SIMSITE® Pumps, Impellers, and other pump internals have proven to last for decades, even when used in corrosive environments such as seawater, river water, wastewater, sewage, and chemical applications. As shown in this recent example, impellers manufactured from SIMSITE® will outlast and outperform metallic impellers by years, extending pump life well beyond industry standards and expectations.

SIMSITE® carbon fiber structural composite Pumps and Pump Upgrades have received amazing reviews from users around the World due to superiority in performance, reliability and its anti-corrosive capability.

