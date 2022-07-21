Simulations Plus Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary with $25,000 Gift to Nonprofit International Organization for Childhood Cancer

Simulations Plus (Nasdaq: SLP) is celebrating 25 years in business and continuing the commitment to improve public health through innovative solutions with a $25,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital headquartered in Memphis, TN.

During this 25th anniversary year, which commenced in July 2021, teams of long-tenured Simulations Plus employees researched various organizations and selected recipients aligned with the organization's vision and mission. This was our third $25,000 donation, and the group chose the internationally recognized St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The donation was made on June 17, 2022.

"St. Jude creates more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital and turns laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients. This strongly aligns with our mission to optimize treatment options and improve patient lives,” said Shawn O’Connor, CEO of Simulations Plus.

"Simulations Plus is committed to supporting organizations whose mission aligns with our core values. St. Jude’s commitment to developing innovative treatments that support children and families across the globe makes this a great addition to the charities we have supported as part of this program,” said Lindsay Luke, Executive Director of HR of Simulations Plus.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

