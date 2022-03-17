Simulations Plus Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary with $25,000 Gift to Nonprofit National Organization for Rare Disorders

Simulations Plus (Nasdaq: SLP) is celebrating 25 years in business and continuing the commitment to improve public health through innovative solutions with a $25,000 donation to the National Organization for Rare Disorders ("NORD”), headquartered in Quincy, MA.

A second team of long-tenured employees researched various organizations and selected a recipient aligned with the Company's vision and mission. The group chose the National Organization for Rare Disorders, and the $25,000 donation was made on February 28, 2022, which was the internationally celebrated Rare Disease Day for 2022 (#RareDiseaseDay).

"We are pleased to provide this donation to NORD as part of our 25th anniversary charitable donation program to acknowledge and support the good and important work they are performing in the area of rare diseases and the challenges of meeting patients’ needs,” said Shawn O’Connor, CEO of Simulations Plus. "NORD has been highly successful in shining a light on the all-too-often underserved areas of rare disease therapeutic development and the patients who suffer from these afflictions.”

"NORD is very grateful to Simulations Plus for the generous donation to support our mission of improving the lives of individuals and families in the United States living with a rare disease,” said Lisa Sarfaty, Vice President of Community Engagement, NORD. "Each year, NORD directly helps over 10,000 individuals access critical treatment, medication, and care services while fielding nearly 140,000 requests for information and support through our call center. Partnerships and contributions from organizations like Simulations Plus are critical for NORD to carry out our important work and serve the greater rare disease community.”

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases in the United States. NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. Since then, the organization has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies, furthering education, advancing medical research, and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. Together with over 300 disease-specific member organizations, more than 17,000 Rare Action Network advocates across all 50 states, and national and global partners, NORD delivers on its mission to improve the lives of those impacted by rare diseases. Visit rarediseases.org

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005328/en/