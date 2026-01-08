Simulations Plus Aktie

Simulations Plus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924294 / ISIN: US8292141053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 00:57:26

Simulations Plus, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.68 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $0.21 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Simulations Plus, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $18.42 million from $18.92 million last year.

Simulations Plus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.68 Mln. vs. $0.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $18.42 Mln vs. $18.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $79 Mln - $82 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Simulations Plus IncShs 18,05 -4,95% Simulations Plus IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legte am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen