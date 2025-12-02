Simulations Plus Q4 Revenue Slips; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP), a healthcare provider, on Tuesday, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, ended August 31, 2025, and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported a net loss of $0.7 million or $0.03 loss per share, reversing a net income of $0.8 million or $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, net income declined to $2.0 million or $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million or $0.18 per share in the comparable period last year.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased 6% to $17.5 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its revenue guidance range of $79 million to $82 million, and adjusted EPS range of $1.03 to $1.10. This compares with revenue of $79.2 million and adjusted EPS of $0.95 in fiscal year 2025.

In parallel, Simulations Plus will hold a Virtual Investor Day on January 21, 2026, to present its new product vision and AI solutions. SLP closed Monday's trading at $17.11, up 0.65%. In pre-market trading today, the stock is down nearly 5% to $16.26.