Simulations Plus Realizes Early Success with its Concierge Program

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, recently invested in the creation of their Concierge Program, facilitating value-added strategic partnerships with customers through alliance management.

The Concierge Program is designed to provide customer support through true partnership and planning. It includes regular meetings and communication, detailed understanding of customers’ future needs, key performance indicators to measure progress, and a central point of contact to provide guidance and answers along the way.

To date, multiple large pharma, contract research organizations (CROs), and regulatory partners have enrolled in the Concierge Program. These customers have already experienced the benefits of this program and have accelerated their development programs, aligned with the strategic vision of Simulations Plus. Examples of recent successes include bespoke training programs for regulatory scientists in Canada, Europe, and South America, customized software development for new research programs, and escalated consulting support to meet filing deadlines.

"I truly believe that the key to success for our customers hinges on our ability to understand their needs now and into the future,” said Nate Musser, Director of Alliance Management. "By engaging regularly and transparently, we can support our partners in making nimble research decisions while aligning with their goals. That kind of partnership and forward thinking makes a world of difference in bringing timely solutions to the people who need them.”

