13.11.2019 22:05:00
Simulations Plus Reports FY2019 and Fourth Quarter FY2019 Financial Results
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its 2019 fiscal year (FY19) and fourth quarter (4Q19) ended August 31, 2019.
Full Year FY19 highlights compared with Full Year FY18:
- Revenues were $34.0 million, up 14.5% over $29.7 million in FY18
- Gross profit was up 15.1%, or $3.3 million, to $24.9 million, from $21.7 million in FY18
- SG&A was $11.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.1%, over $9.6 million
Total R&D expenditures were $4.3 million, an increase of $363,000, or 9.2% over $3.9 million
- For FY19, $1.8 million was capitalized and $2.5 million was expensed
- For FY18, $2.1 million was capitalized and $1.8 million was expensed
- Income before taxes increased 4.1% to $10.6 million, an increase of $418,000 over $10.1 million
- Net income decreased 3.9% to $8.6 million, a decrease of $351,000 from $8.9 million; FY18 included the one-time second-quarter tax benefit of $1.5 million
- Diluted earnings per share decreased 5.0% to $0.48 from $0.50. In FY18, the major change in diluted earnings per share came from the $1.5 million tax adjustment that accounted for an $0.08 increase in diluted earnings per share
- Cash was $11.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 21.6%, from $9.4 million at the end of FY18.
4QFY19 highlights compared with 4QFY18:
- Revenues increased 20.0% to $8.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million over $6.7 million
- Gross profit was up 25.6% to $5.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million over $4.6 million
- SG&A was $3.2 million, an increase of 42.6%, or $951,000, over $2.2 million
Total R&D expenditures were $1.0 million, an increase of $89,000, or 9.4%, over $951,000
- For 4QFY19, $437,000 was capitalized and $603,000 was expensed
- For 4QFY18, $514,000 was capitalized and $437,000 was expensed
- Income before taxes increased 7.9% to $2.0 million, an increase of $146,000 over $1.8 million
- Net income increased 53.9% to $2.1 million, an increase of $721,000 over $1.3 million
- Earnings per fully diluted share increased $0.03 to $0.11 from $0.08
Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: "We delivered 20% fourth quarter growth, a strong end to a solid year of growth for Simulations Plus as full-year revenue grew 14.5%. This progress is due to targeted investments in our sales and marketing infrastructure, which enabled us to achieve an increased revenue growth rate in excess of historical levels while maintaining excellent gross margins and overall profitability. We enter our fiscal year 2020 with strong market momentum, high backlogs and successful progress across our key objectives to extend our sales and marketing resources and capacity to deliver our strategic consulting services efficiently to our clients.”
John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus, added: "Continued investment in our sales and marketing and supporting teams’ infrastructure and higher R&D spending led to increases in our operating expenses. We believe these investments will help us continue to accelerate our revenue growth. Of special note, in the fourth quarter we benefited from tax deductions from stock compensation expense as employees took advantage of the increased value of their options. Overall, we continue to generate solid profitability and free cash flow, even after paying our regular quarterly dividend.”
Investor Conference Call
The Company invites all interested persons to attend its conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2019. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available by dialing (914) 614-3221, and entering access code 588-454-748. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, artificial intelligence, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for molecular property prediction from structure and physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Simulations Plus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
August 31,
August 31,
ASSETS
2019
2018
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
11,435,499
9,400,701
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0
5,026,558
5,514,528
Revenues in excess of billings
3,233,659
1,985,596
Prepaid income taxes
754,610
312,593
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
704,316
610,439
Total current assets
21,154,142
17,823,857
Long-term assets
Capitalized computer software development costs,
net of accumulated amortization of $12,356,055 and $11,095,903
4,959,736
5,152,594
Property and equipment, net
341,145
335,224
Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $3,716,460 and $3,019,584
5,026,249
5,905,416
Other intangible assets net of accumulated amortization of $1,120,625 and $852,500
3,280,000
3,637,500
Goodwill
10,387,198
10,387,198
Other assets
37,227
37,227
Total assets
45,196,697
43,279,016
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
204,075
351,605
Accrued payroll and other expenses
1,639,038
1,152,176
Current portion - Contracts payable
1,761,028
2,556,644
Billings in excess of revenues
798,549
384,603
Deferred revenue
380,787
381,928
Total current liabilities
4,783,477
4,826,956
Long-term liabilities
Deferred income taxes, net
2,731,616
3,195,139
Payments due under Contracts payable
-
3,334,296
Total liabilities
7,515,093
11,356,391
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
10,000,000 shares authorized
no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value
50,000,000 shares authorized
17,591,834 and 17,416,445 shares issued and outstanding
7,595
7,417
Additional paid-in capital
15,319,474
13,453,668
Retained earnings
22,354,535
18,461,540
Total shareholders' equity
37,681,604
31,922,625
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
45,196,697
43,279,016
Simulations Plus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended August 31,
Year ended August 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
8,025,895
6,687,959
33,970,440
29,666,524
Cost of revenues
2,290,813
2,120,165
9,025,704
7,994,228
Gross margin
5,735,082
4,567,794
24,944,736
21,672,296
Operating expenses
Selling, general, and administrative
3,182,238
2,231,446
11,796,027
9,583,852
Research and development
603,054
437,153
2,499,980
1,790,656
Total operating expenses
3,785,292
2,668,599
14,296,007
11,374,508
Income from operations
1,949,790
1,899,195
10,648,729
10,297,788
Other income (expense)
Interest income
13,225
8,808
33,522
27,122
Interest expense
(38,188
(109,078
(153,034
(Loss) income on currency exchange
23,769
(29,115
(16,697
(32,934
Total other income (expense)
36,994
(58,495
(92,253
(158,846
|
Income before provision for income taxes
1,986,784
1,840,700
10,556,476
10,138,942
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
72,443
(502,714
(1,973,147
(1,204,130
Net Income
2,059,227
1,337,986
8,583,329
8,934,812
Earnings per share
Basic
0.12
0.08
0.49
0.52
Diluted
0.11
0.08
0.48
0.50
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
17,549,636
17,265,976
17,492,258
17,328,707
Diluted
18,265,585
17,733,044
18,057,431
17,860,392
Simulations Plus, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year ended August 31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
8,583,329
8,934,812
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
2,750,245
2,721,304
Change in value of contingent consideration
109,060
152,752
Stock-based compensation
1,077,837
709,083
Deferred income taxes
(299,098
(1,731,821
(Increase) decrease in
Accounts receivable
487,970
(1,465,803
Revenues in excess of billings
(1,248,063
(504,514
Prepaid income taxes
(452,517
149,850
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(93,877
(153,682
Increase (decrease) in
Accounts payable
(147,521
110,713
Accrued payroll and other expenses
436,862
168,883
Billings in excess of revenues
413,946
167,645
Accrued income taxes
0
-
Deferred revenue
(29,747
27,966
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,638,420
9,287,188
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(137,745
(183,291
Purchases of intellectual property
(50,000
-
Capitalized computer software development costs
(1,767,996
(2,145,429
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,955,741
(2,328,720
Cash flows used in financing activities
Payment of dividends
(4,197,055
(4,161,740
Payments on Contracts Payable
(4,238,973
(247,328
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
788,147
635,583
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(7,647,881
|
)
|
|
(3,773,485
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,995,304
|
|
|
3,184,983
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
|
9,400,701
|
|
|
6,215,718
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
11,435,499
|
|
$
|
9,400,701
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
2,673,475.04
|
|
$
|
2,712,988
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005876/en/
Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Simulations Plus IncShs
|32,76
|-1,86%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.