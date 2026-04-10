Simulations Plus Aktie
WKN: 924294 / ISIN: US8292141053
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10.04.2026 14:05:55
Simulations Plus Shares Climb On Higher Q2 Results; Cuts FY26 Earnings View
(RTTNews) - Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) were gaining around 14 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the provider of software and consulting services in biopharma sector reported higher earnings for the second quarter, attributed by overall topline growth.
Meanwhile, the company trimmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share forecast, to reflect an increase in the expected effective tax rate for fiscal 2026.
For the second quarter, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $4.54 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $3.07 million or $0.15 per share in the same quarter of last year.
On an adjusted basis, net income was $7.03 million or $0.35 per share, compared to $6.20 million or $0.31 a year earlier.
Quarterly net revenue increased 8 percent to $24.29 million from $22.43 million a year before.
Looking ahead to the fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be $0.75 to $0.85, lower than previously expected range of $1.03 - $1.10.
Further, the company continues to expect annual revenue to range between $79 million and $82 million, a growth of 0 percent to 4 percent year-over-year.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Simulations were gaining around 13.78 percent, trading at $14.78, after closing Thursday's regular trading 0.08 percent lower.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShs
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08.04.26
|Ausblick: Simulations Plus stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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07.01.26
|Ausblick: Simulations Plus informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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24.12.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Simulations Plus verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.11.25
|Ausblick: Simulations Plus legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Simulations Plus IncShs
|13,04
|0,38%
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