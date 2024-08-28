Simulations Plus to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) ("Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications for the biopharma industry, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Marriott Marquis New York, on Friday, September 6, 2024. Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

This event is expected to include more than 200 companies as well as a preeminent group of investor attendees, including chief investment officers, portfolio managers and analysts. For more information about the conference, please visit the Morgan Stanley conference website.

About Simulations Plus

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the Biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

