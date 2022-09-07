|
07.09.2022 14:30:00
Simulations Plus to Present at Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that management will be presenting at Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 13-14, 2022, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.
Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will present on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website and archived for replay.
For more information about the Baird Global Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005602/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.07.22
|Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
05.07.22
|Ausblick: Simulations Plus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
22.06.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Simulations Plus informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.04.22
|Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Simulations Plus IncShs
|58,99
|3,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.