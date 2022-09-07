Simulations Plus to Present at Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that management will be presenting at Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 13-14, 2022, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will present on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website and archived for replay.

For more information about the Baird Global Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report

