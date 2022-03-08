|
08.03.2022 14:30:00
Simulations Plus to Present at Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that management will be presenting at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from March 15-16, 2022.
Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will present on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET. In addition, Mr. O’Connor will be available to host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To listen to the live event or request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative. The Company’s slide presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website following the presentation.
For more information about the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005001/en/
