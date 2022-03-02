|
02.03.2022 14:30:00
Simulations Plus to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that management will be presenting at the Raymond James & Associates’ 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, scheduled for March 6-9, 2022, at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will present on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:25 a.m. ET in Palazzo H. In addition, Mr. O’Connor will be available to host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
The conference is by invitation only, so to attend the conference or request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Raymond James representative. The Company’s presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website. For more information about the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, please visit the Raymond James website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report
