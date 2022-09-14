Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 14:30:00

Simulations Plus to Present at Sidoti Fall Small Cap Investor Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall Small Cap Investor Conference taking place virtually on September 21-22, 2022.

Mr. O’Connor will be presenting on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. ET, and he will be meeting with investors throughout the day. The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website and archived for replay.

For more information about the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Simulations Plus IncShs 54,35 -4,06% Simulations Plus IncShs

