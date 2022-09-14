|
14.09.2022 14:30:00
Simulations Plus to Present at Sidoti Fall Small Cap Investor Conference
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall Small Cap Investor Conference taking place virtually on September 21-22, 2022.
Mr. O’Connor will be presenting on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. ET, and he will be meeting with investors throughout the day. The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website and archived for replay.
For more information about the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005213/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.07.22
|Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
05.07.22
|Ausblick: Simulations Plus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
22.06.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Simulations Plus informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.04.22
|Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Simulations Plus IncShs
|54,35
|-4,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Konjunkturdaten: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.