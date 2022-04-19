|
Simulations Plus to Present at the Berenberg Discover AI Seminar
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that management will be participating in the Berenberg Discover AI Seminar at The Newbury Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 26, 2022.
Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For more information about the Berenberg Discover AI Seminar, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com. The company’s slide presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website.
About Simulations Plus
Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report
