Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.Thankfully, tracking Warren Buffett's money moves is relatively easy to do. Money managers and wealthy individuals with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than 45 days following the end of a quarter. A 13F allows investors to see what the most-successful investors on Wall Street bought and sold in the latest quarter.For Buffett, two companies have seemingly dominated its 13F filings since 2016 began: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX).Continue reading