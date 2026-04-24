CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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24.04.2026 09:05:00
Since a Surprise Leadership Change in 2024, This Growth Stock Is Down 37%. Investors Shouldn't Blame the CEO.
Good companies last a long time. But that doesn't mean they don't undergo change. This is particularly true when it comes to leadership teams. Executives come and go.This is exactly what happened with an industry pioneer in the restaurant sector. It saw a surprise CEO change that was announced in August 2024. Since then, this growth stock has fallen 37% (as of April 22), after soaring 244% in the five years before this announcement.It's easy to blame the new CEO for the poor performance of the shares. Investors should avoid being so critical, though.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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