Sinch AB (publ): Sinch appoints Vikram Khandpur as Chief Product Officer

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces the expansion of its senior management team with the strategic recruitment of Vikram Khandpur, a product management leader in cloud and intelligent communications. He assumes the company’s new Chief Product Officer role on December 19.

Khandpur will join Sinch from Microsoft where he spent 13 years spearheading the development and growth of category-defining technologies, including Skype and Microsoft Teams, which have transformed how people and businesses communicate, how teams collaborate, and how developers innovate.

His decades of experience in development and product innovation – especially integrating and blending AI to enhance interactions between people and brands – as well as building and leading multi-disciplinary, global teams are critical as Sinch scales to meet rapidly rising demand.

Khandpur will lead his global teams from Seattle. The company strategically chose the location to position Sinch’s product leadership close to some of its largest customers whose input and influence will help inform and strengthen the company’s product and engineering roadmaps.

Prior to his role at Microsoft, Khandpur’s career included leadership positions with multiple Fortune 100 companies including Nokia and Philips Consumer Electronics. Additionally, he has founded start-ups in the mobile apps and gaming space where he hired and managed distributed engineering teams, built strong relationships with major app stores and managed multi-million Dollar P&Ls.

"It’s not every day that you get to hire someone with Vikram’s caliber and experience so we are exceptionally happy that he has chosen Sinch for his next career chapter,” says Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch. "With Vikram’s leadership and vision, the market opportunity in front of us is considerably more meaningful.”

"Companies of all sizes across the globe want to deliver smarter and better customer experiences. There is a massive opportunity for Sinch’s SaaS products to power these interactions across marketing, sales, R&D and customer support departments. The opportunity to work on products that have such a profound impact on the lives of people around the world is a real and rare privilege. I’m excited to get to work”, says Khandpur.

November 26, 2019

