Sinch AB (publ): Sinch issues bonds of SEK 750 million

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH



Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, has today successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in the total amount of SEK 750 million. The bonds have a tenor of 5 years and a floating interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus 250 bps. The transaction generated strong investor interest and the issue was oversubscribed.

"We are very pleased with the strong interest from leading financial institutions who value Sinch’s long-term growth, healthy profitability, and strong credit worthiness”, comments Sinch CFO Roshan Saldanha.

Danske Bank and Handelsbanken have acted as Joint Bookrunners in the bond issue.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Sinch AB (publ)

Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55

E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

Attachment