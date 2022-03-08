Sinch launches enhanced MMS messaging and personalization for Oracle Responsys

STOCKHOLM and ATLANTA – March 8, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced the availability of expanded and enhanced rich media MMS messaging within leading marketing cloud Oracle Responsys.? The Sinch MMS Messaging App powered by Sureshot is available today in the Oracle Marketplace.

Coupled with Oracle Responsys’ powerful personalization and content management services and powered by Sureshot.io, the Sinch MMS App delivers a rich set of capabilities in demand by Oracle customers. The Sinch MMS Messaging App greatly expands Responsys creative palette adding video, audio, PDF, vCard, extended text payload, and geo-location maps to existing image media support.? Now creative marketers can combine messaging channel’s 90%+ open rate and its 2-3x conversion rate increase generated by richer media formats.



"We are proud to deliver a significant leap forward in rich messaging capabilities for customer engagements based on feedback from several customers of Oracle Responsys,” said Vikram Khandpur, SVP and GM, at Sinch. "We look forward to creating meaningful engagement for brands and consumers over the course of the new year and beyond.”



"Sureshot has always focused on innovating the digital experience for the user and expanding the capabilities of marketing clouds, and this latest integration of MMS messaging for Oracle Responsys fully supports that mission,” said David York, founder and CEO of Sureshot.? "We are thrilled to be partnering with Sinch to expand the power of the Conversations API as we introduce MMS messaging to millions of users in the U.S. and abroad.”

To experience the Sinch MMS Messaging App, Oracle Responsys customers interested in launching new MMS campaigns in the U.S. can visit the Oracle Marketplace and request the Sinch MMS App.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

About Sureshot

Sureshot's cloud-based customer-engagement solutions solve marketing operations challenges that impact data management, campaign execution and the customer lifecycle. Designed to integrate seamlessly with the key platforms of a martech stack, Sureshot's SaaS solutions empower modern marketers to validate and enrich data, automate and extend cross-channel campaigns and deliver higher-quality interactions with customers and prospects.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

