19.07.2022 09:00:00
Sinch publishes updated historical segment reporting after implementation of new operating model
Stockholm, Sweden – July 19, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that updated historical financial segment reporting has been made available on the company’s investor relations website investors.sinch.com.
The publication of updated historical segment reporting is made to simplify the understanding of Sinch’s upcoming quarterly report, where the new segment reporting has been implemented. The updated segment reporting does not affect Sinch’s previously reported total revenues or profit.
The new segments match the new operating model that Sinch announced on February 3, 2022, which consists of five business units. The Messaging segment includes two business units, Enterprise & Messaging and Applications. The remaining three segments, Voice, Email and SMB, consists of the respective business unit. Central functions and group costs are recorded under Other.
The changed segment reporting means that SMB, Sinch’s offering towards small- and medium sized businesses, is reported as a standalone segment and not as a part of Messaging. At the same time, the previous "Operators” segment is now folded into Messaging and is no longer a segment of its own.
The updated segment reporting includes net sales, gross profit, operational expenditures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per segment for the last five quarters. Proforma figures, where all acquired businesses are included in all periods, are also provided. Proforma figures have not been reviewed by Sinch’s auditor.
The attached assembled information has not been subject to review by the company’s independent auditor.
Sinch’s quarterly report for the second quarter 2022 will be published, as previously communicated, on July 21 at 07:30 CEST.
For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
Attachments
- 220719_Sinch_historical_financials_ENG
- Sinch_2022Q1_financial_figures_with_proforma_restated_external
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sinch AB Registered Shs
|2,13
|-2,77%
