Sinch Says CEO Laurinda Pang To Step Down; Appoints Jonas Dahlberg Acting CEO

(RTTNews) - Sinch AB (CLCMF, SINCH.ST), a communication platform, on Monday announced that Chief Executive Officer Laurinda Pang will step down from her role, prompting the company to appoint Chief Financial Officer Jonas Dahlberg as acting CEO, effective immediately.

Dahlberg joined Sinch as CFO on April 1, 2025 and before joining the company, Dahlberg served as CEO and previously CFO of Transcom.

Sinch said the leadership transition is intended to support the company's next phase of execution and growth.

Pang will continue to support the company until a permanent successor is appointed, but no later than December 31.

On Friday, Sinch closed trading 3.56% lesser at SEK 40.65 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.