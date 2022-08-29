Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 15:00:00

Sinclair Digital becomes a reseller for LG Electronics' Commercial Energy Storage Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital is happy to announce that it is a reseller and sales representative of LG Electronics' commercial energy storage systems for the US in all 50 states. 

LG ESS

Energy Storage Systems are rechargeable battery systems that store energy from onsite renewables or the electric grid and provide that energy to a building. Energy Storage Systems are an essential component in the design of smart and sustainable buildings.

LG ESS products for commercial users currently enable three major applications: peak shaving (reducing draw of power from the grid at peak times to lower electricity costs), increasing onsite consumption of renewable energy and backup power. LG ESS products comply with building codes and UL safety certifications, and a potential method of eliminating on-site diesel generators.

Email info@sinclair-digital.com for additional product and sales inquiries.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital Services, Inc. is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Microgrids, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and associated Software Platforms. Named after completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com 

Sinclair Digital (PRNewsfoto/SINCLAIR DIGITAL SERVICES, INC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-digital-becomes-a-reseller-for-lg-electronics-commercial-energy-storage-systems-301608752.html

SOURCE SINCLAIR DIGITAL SERVICES, INC

