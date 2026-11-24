(RTTNews) - Mineral exploration company Sinda Ltd. (SIND) announced on Tuesday that its board authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may buy back up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock.

The authorization will expire on November 24, 2027, the company said.

Sinda said it intends to fund repurchases from existing cash while preserving funds needed for its Phase 2 drilling program and the Caracol exploration decline.

The company said any repurchased shares will be held in treasury and may later be reissued, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Repurchases may be conducted through open-market purchases, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchases or Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, Sinda said.

On NYSE, shares of Sinda were up 7.78% at $8.17.