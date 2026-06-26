26.06.2026 05:18:39

Sinda Prices IPO Of 17.75 Mln Shares At $12.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Sinda Ltd. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17.75 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share.

In connection with the offering, Sinda has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.66 million shares of its common stock at the IPO offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Sinda's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 26, 2026, under the ticker symbol "SIND." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners.

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