Singapore Airlines Aktie

Singapore Airlines ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MZ57 / ISIN: SG1V61937297

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16.11.2026 15:45:38

Singapore Airlines October Group Passenger Traffic Up 3.5% YoY

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SI, SINGF) on Monday reported a rise in its October month group passenger traffic.

Group's passenger traffic rose 3.5 percent year-on-year, while passenger capacity rose 2.9 percent. The Group's passenger load factor for the month was 87.8 percent, up by 0.5 points from October 2025.

Singapore Airlines and the low cost flyer Scoot together carried a total of 3.7 million passengers during the month, 4.5% more than last year.

Cargo loads grew 10.1% year-on-year, supported by healthy and broad-based demand across all verticals, especially for semiconductor and cloud-computing shipments across the Pacific. With cargo capacity marginally lower by 0.4%, the cargo load factor improved by 5.6 percentage points to 59.1%.

Singapore Arilines' shares closed Monday on the Singapore Exchange, at S$7.22, up 0.84 percent.

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Singapore Airlines 5,02 0,88% Singapore Airlines

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