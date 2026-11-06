Singapore Airlines To Invest Over S$2 Bln In Next-Generation Long-Haul Cabin Products

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SIA) on Friday launched its next-generation long-haul cabin products across First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.

The firm is investing more than S$2 billion in developing its new cabin products as part of its enhanced end-to-end travel experience.

The new cabin products are designed to provide passengers with greater comfort and flexibility across different onboard activities, including working, dining, relaxing and resting.

The new products are scheduled to enter service progressively from the second half of 2027.

The new Boeing 777-9 aircraft will feature all four upgraded cabin classes.

The 41 retrofitted A350-900 long-haul and A350-900ULR aircraft will be equipped with the new Business Class seats.

First Class cabins will be introduced on the A350-900ULR fleet for the first time.

The new cabin products provide greater comfort, privacy and flexibility, with upgraded seating, improved personal space and new in-flight entertainment options.

In Singapore, the shares were trading 1.56 percent lower at S$6.92.