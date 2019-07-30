Singapore based AI company TAIGER extends global reach with new offices in Dubai and Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company, TAIGER, announces today the opening of two new offices in Dubai and Hong Kong. Following successes in Singapore, this move is a strategic step to offer organizations information processing and knowledge representation AI to improve and optimize whole of organization work processes globally.

TAIGER's AI solutions applies advanced semantic and human-reasoning, along with machine learning and natural language processing to deliver an unrivalled accuracy of 90% and above in 3 key enterprise work processes - information extraction, virtual assistance and enterprise search. These cities were chosen after successful operations in finance, government, legal, hospitality and healthcare industries and expansion with a specialized team in consultative sales and technical support will allow for higher focus and closer relationships with existing and potential clients and partners.

Positioned as one of the fastest growing start-ups in Singapore, this expansion follows TAIGER's largest funding round with a Series B totaling USD 25 Million. "We have known about the growing demand within the region for some time now and with the new resources, we are excited to be able to meet these needs and strengthen our market position with a capable team ensuring, as always, the highest of qualities,'' says Neil Briody, VP of Sales Dubai.

TAIGER was responsible in helping Banco Santander, one of the largest private banks in Europe, earn the EFMA Banking Innovation of the Month award in July 2019. By leveraging TAIGER's data extraction capabilities, they have become the only bank in the world to achieve a 100% digital SME customer on-boarding, dramatically improving their productivity and cutting processing time from 7 days down to 15 minutes with superior accuracy.

"TAIGER's technology is universal. We continue to push boundaries, empower organizations globally through their digital transformation and innovations," said Sinuhe Arroyo, Founder and CEO.

TAIGER will be increasing resources in engineering, research and development, with plans to expand in Korea and Japan.

About TAIGER

TAIGER is a visionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, pioneering next-generation AI solutions. TAIGER uses human-like logic to automatically read, understand and extract information, guaranteeing unrivalled levels of accuracy of 90% and above. TAIGER is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, New York, Madrid and Mexico City. www.taiger.com

TAIGER

Singapore: Josh Kwah, +65-9657-0242 or by email to Joshua.kwah@taiger.com

SOURCE TAIGER