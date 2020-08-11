Singapore based Fintech Powerhouse GoBear partners with Netcore to boost multichannel Customer Engagement and Retention

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions, the leading marketing automation, and personalization platform announced that GoBear, one of Asia's biggest Fintech has chosen Netcore Smartech to power its multi-channel marketing automation and engagement campaigns, to ensure unparalleled customer retention.

Founded in 2014, GoBear is Asia's leading financial services platform. It operates in 7 markets across Asia with over 55 million users searching for more than 2,000 personal financial products.

Netcore has been a formidable player in the marketing automation space globally with a keen focus on South East Asia. 75% of Asia's unicorns trust Netcore with their customer engagement campaigns across multiple channels.

Netcore Smartech's AI-powered platform bundles the CDP, multi-channel campaign management, a comprehensive journey builder, AI-based email delivery, and Smart Push for push notifications, with a layer of AI across the platform, makes Smartech a preferred partner for brands focussing getting their customer retention campaigns right.

Azril Arif, Performance Marketing Director said, "GoBear is ushering in the next phase of customer engagement and we believe all engagements need to be personal in nature. Netcore Smartech will enable us to understand our users better, conceptualize engagement strategies, and deploy personalized engagement at scale. We foresee this to be instrumental in our growth."

"The Fintech industry presents a remarkable opportunity for customer engagement and retention across the globe. GoBear is a marquee name in the Fintech space and we are thrilled to impact the key retention and engagement KPIs and contribute to their incredible growth story." added Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

