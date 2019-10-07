Singapore-based Global Experience company Everise bags nine more awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Everise, a global experience company that provides end-to-end omnichannel customer service solutions to Fortune 500 companies and renowned unicorns such as Hong Leong Bank, Caavo and more, announced today it has received three Stevie® International Business Awards, one of the world's leading business awards programs. and six more awards from the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. This is in recognition of Everise and its customer service solutions as well as objectives to be a great place to work.

Everise achieved Bronze and Silver designations for Management Team of the Year, Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation and Most innovative Company of the year in the Stevie® International Business Awards; Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion, Achievement in HR Technology, Achievement in New Employee Onboarding, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, People-Focused CEO of the Year and Employer of the Year from Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

Commenting on receiving the awards, Sudhir Agarwal, CEO of Everise said, "We are proud to be the recipient of these Stevies, especially in these particular categories. Everise is a people-first company, not only for our clients and their customers, but for our own people equally."

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards to recognize accomplishments and contributions of companies and businesspeople across the world. Earlier in the year, the firm also received awards from the Malaysia D-Awards, TAB Malaysia Awards, Mirror Awards, HR Asia and publications such as CIO Applications, The Silicone Review, bringing the total awards in this 2019 year to 23.

"As a firm that was founded only three years ago, receiving these awards is a testament to how well our leadership and people are aligned with our vision to create a truly disruptive company," he added.

Founded in 2016, Everise set out to redefine the Customer Experience industry by partnering with and acquiring innovative companies who, when combined together, could provide solutions that target voice, video and text interactions, and deliver an unprecedented intelligent, customer-centric experience by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Today, the firm is on track in establishing itself to become a US$500 million-dollar global experience company by 2022. Headquartered in Singapore, Everise has 12,000 employees globally with offices in 13 locations across the globe, including the US, Guatemala, Philippines and Malaysia.

About Everise

Singapore-based Everise has grown to be an almost USD$250 million global experience company, since its inception only three years ago, with over 12,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered employees powering over ½ million customer service interactions on a daily basis. This growth follows a series of acquisitions and partnerships, including a global partnership with Microsoft, acquisitions of Malaysia-based Hyperlab and US-based Trusource Labs, as well as a joint venture with Korean BPO giant, UBase in Malaysia. This growth over the past three years positions Everise well to reach its goal of becoming a USD$500 million-dollar global experience company by 2022 and to expand into additional Asian markets in the next few years.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie® Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-based-global-experience-company-everise-bags-nine-more-awards-300933025.html

SOURCE Everise