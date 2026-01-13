Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Straight Times Index now sits just above the 4,765-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with oil prices being the main catalyst to the upside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion. The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues. For the day, the index gained 22.12 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 4,766.78 after trading between 4,750.08 and 4,779.03. Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT gained 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both climbed 0.83 percent, CapitaLand Investment jumped 1.04 percent, City Developments was up 0.11 percent, DBS Group added 0.47 percent, DFI Retail Group sank 0.75 percent, Hongkong Land surged 2.98 percent, Keppel DC REIT strengthened 0.90 percent, Keppel Ltd rose 0.29 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust increased 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation improved 0.51 percent, SATS advanced 0.53 percent, Seatrium Limited spiked 1.82 percent, SembCorp Industries gathered 0.17 percent, Singapore Exchange and Venture Corporation both perked 0.06 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 2.68 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.19 percent, UOL Group rallied 1.18 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 1.29 percent and Genting Singapore, Thai Beverage, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, SingTel and Singapore Airlines were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Monday but managed to break into the green shortly thereafter.

The Dow added 86.13 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 49,590.20, while the NASDAQ gained 62.56 points or 0.26 percent to close at 23,733.90 and the S&P 500 rose 10.99 points or 0.16 percent to end at 6,977.27.

The initial pullback on Wall Street reflected concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence after Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the U.S. central bank has been served subpoenas by the Department of Justice that threaten criminal charges.

Powell termed this action "unprecedented" and ascribed it to President Donald Trump's ongoing threats and pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for interest rates. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting later this month, the central bank is still likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday as the increasing possibility of U.S. intervention to end the Iran turmoil sets off production disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.33 or 0.51 percent at $59.42 per barrel.