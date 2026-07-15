15.07.2026 02:03:03

Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, gathering more than 325 points or 6.5 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the Straits Times Index sits just beneath the 5,500-point plateau and it's tipped to see additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher again on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and plantations were capped by weakness from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index collected 25.27 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 5,495.61 after trading between 5,411.59 and 5,501.31.

The lead from Wall Street is fairly upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but all managed to be in the green by the day's end.

The Dow rose 10.02 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 52,508.66, while the NASDAQ jumped 233.83 points or 0.90 percent to close at 26,107.01 and the S&P 500 collected 28.54 points or 0.38 percent to end at 7,543.88.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. fell more than expected in June.

The weaker-than-expected inflation data helped ease recent concerns about the outlook for inflation and the possibility of higher interest rates.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and a rebound in oil prices limited the upside.

Crude oil prices moved higher again on Tuesday amid concerns about the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $0.94 or 1.2 percent to $79.08 a barrel.

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