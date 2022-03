Singapore investment banking fees drop 15.6% to US$221.3m in Q1

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

FEES generated from investment banking activities in Singapore fell 15.6 per cent to US$221.3 million in the year so far, compared with the first quarter of 2021. This comes amid a decline in fees garnered from the debt capital markets (DCM), syndicated lending and advising on completed M&A (mergers and acquisitions) transactions. Meanwhile, fees generated from equity capital markets (ECM) underwriting rose.