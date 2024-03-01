|
01.03.2024 07:29:03
Singapore partners ExxonMobil-Shell consortium to study cross-border carbon capture and storage
SINGAPORE’S government is partnering a consortium formed by ExxonMobil and Shell to study the feasibility of a cross-border carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, with the aim of starting the project by 2030, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng in Parliament on Friday (Mar 1).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
