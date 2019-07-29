Singapore Shares Expected To Remain Rangebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,365-point plateau although it' likely to rebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on strong earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 17.50 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,363.76 after trading between 3,349.07 and 3,365.35. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 908.68 million Singapore dollars. There were 222 decliners and 175 gainers.

Among the actives, Hutchison Port Holdings surged 2.22 percent, while SingTel plummeted 1.87 percent, Comfort DelGro plunged 1.43 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.37 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 0.81 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust climbed 0.76 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.60 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust added 0.47 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.46 percent, Singapore Exchange and Wilmar International shed 0.25 percent, United Overseas Bank sank 0.19 percent, DBS Group lost 0.11 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.08 percent and Ascendas REIT, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Golden Agri-Resources and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, rebounding from weakness a day earlier as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 51.45 points or 0.19 percent to end at 27,192.45, the NASDAQ gained 91.67 points or 1.11 percent to 8,330.21 and the S&P rose 22.19 points or 0.74 percent to 3,025.86. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P perked 0.7 percent.

The rally by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was due to a spike by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after the tech giant reported Q2 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Twitter (TWTR) and McDonald's (MCD) also fueled the rally after posting solid earnings data, while Amazon (AMZN) weighed after missing expectations.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded estimates.

Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses as traders weighed demand and supply prospects for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $56.20 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide June numbers for producer prices later today; in May, producer prices were down 0.8 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.