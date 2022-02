Singapore shares fall 1.6% due to further Western sanctions on Russia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SINGAPORE stocks declined on Monday (Feb 28) as further Western sanctions were imposed on Russia following its attack on Ukraine. The benchmark Straits Times Index ended down 1.6 per cent or 52.23 points at 3,242.24. Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 277 to 224 after 1.72 billion shares worth S$3.01 billion changed hands.