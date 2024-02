Singapore shares fall at Wednesday’s open; STI down 1.2%

SINGAPORE shares fell at the opening bell on Wednesday (Feb 14), following overnight losses in global markets as US consumer inflation slowed less than expected.The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.2 per cent or 38.53 points to 3,103.34 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 97 to 22 after 71.9 million securities worth S$108.7 million changed hands. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel