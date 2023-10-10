Singapore Shares May Rebound On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,165-point plateau although it may find renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with geopolitical concerns warring against optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slipped 7.88 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,166.51 after trading between 3,157.45 and 3,174.84.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment fell 0.33 percent, while City Developments dipped 0.30 percent, DBS Group sank 0.62 percent, Frasers Logistics rallied 0.94 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.61 percent, Keppel Corp and Mapletree Industrial Trust both lost 0.46 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust advanced 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.23 percent, SATS slumped 0.79 percent, Seatrium Limited jumped 1.63 percent, SembCorp Industries plummeted 2.62 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 0.78 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 0.93 percent, Wilmar International retreated 0.82 percent and Yangzijiang Financial, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hongkong Land, Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, SingTel, Comfort DelGro, Emperador and UOL Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Monday, crossing the unchanged line midday and finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 197.07 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 33,604.65, while the NASDAQ climbed 52.90 points or 0.39 percent to close at 13,484.24 and the SP 500 added 27.16 points or 0.63 percent to end at 4,335.66.

The early weakness on Wall Street was the result of the violent clash between Israel and Hamas that started over the weekend.

However, the mood turned positive as worries about interest rates eased after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said the central bank needs to "proceed carefully to balance the risk of tightening too much."

But the mood in general was cautious with investors awaiting the inflation data later in the week. It could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates at an elevated level longer than previously anticipated.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies due to rising tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November spiked $3.59 or 4.3 percent at $86.38 a barrel.