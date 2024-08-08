Singapore Shares May See Renewed Consolidation On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 255 points or 7.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,250-point plateau although it may turn lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on lingering concerns about the health of the U.S. economy. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index soared 51.28 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 3,249.72 after trading between 3,219.89 and 3,267.64.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust increased 1.47 percent, while CapitaLand Investment slumped 1.19 percent, City Developments perked 0.59 percent, Comfort DelGro added 1.46 percent, DBS Group surged 2.75 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.62 percent, Hongkong Land climbed 1.53 percent, Keppel DC REIT improved 1.49 percent, Keppel Ltd gained 1.01 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust was up 0.81 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust both gathered 0.90 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.66 percent, SATS rose 0.98 percent, SembCorp Industries skyrocketed 6.29 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 2.40 percent, SingTel rallied 1.75 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 2.06 percent, Venture Corporation plunged 4.44 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 1.99 percent, Yangzijiang Financial strengthened 1.54 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 1.71 percent and Emperador, Seatrium Limited, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened solidly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed, finally ending with significant losses.

The Dow stumbled 234.21 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 38,763.45, while the NASDAQ sank 171.05 points or 1.05 percent to end at 16,195.81 and the S&P 500 dropped 40.53 points or 0.77 percent to close at 5,199.50.

Stocks initially continued to benefit from bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent sell-off.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to hang over the markets.

Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as data showed a much larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $2.03 or 2.75 percent at $75.23 a barrel.