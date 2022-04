Singapore shares up 0.65%, led by OCBC and DBS gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

WITH 2 of the 3 banking heavyweights each notching over 3 per cent rise in their Friday (Aor 29) share price and as bullishness prevailed in the regional bourses, Singapore’s blue-chip benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) - which has over 40 per cent weightage from the banking trio - ended the day up 21.81 points or 0.65 per cent to 3,356.90 points.