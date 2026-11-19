(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, retreating more than 225 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 5,050-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with Middle East tensions likely offset by sinking crude oil prices and bargain hunting among the technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial, property and mineral stocks, while the telecoms offered support.

For the day, the index dropped 54.24 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 5,054.89 after trading between 5,029.47 and 5,074.54.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but turned lower before recovering in the afternoon to finish mixed.

The Dow tumbled 561.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 50,198.17, while the NASDAQ climbed 101.50 points or 0.42 percent to close at 24,429.88 and the S&P 500 fell 16.90 points or 0.23 percent to end at 7,323.63.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

Investors may also have been looking forward to Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, while pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.