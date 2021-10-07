Singapore Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely for the oversold bourses - although sliding crude oil prices may cap the upside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index added 15.76 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 3,083.88 after trading between 3,066.38 and 3,091.35. Volume was 2.04 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 257 gainers and 221 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT and Venture Corporation both gained 0.34 percent, while City Developments shed 0.58 percent, Dairy Farm International spiked 1.20 percent, DBS Group rose 0.20 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 0.69 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.19 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 0.98 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced 0.51 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.35 percent, SATS skidded 1.18 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 1.68 percent, Singapore Airlines lost 0.59 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 0.63 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering accelerated 1.04 percent, SingTel climbed 0.82 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.74 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.42 percent, Wilmar International skyrocketed 4.87 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gathered 0.74 percent and CapitaLand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro, Singapore Press Holdings and Hongkong Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday, but a late rally saw the Dow and S&P finish in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 102.32 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,416.99, while the NASDAQ shed 64.79 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,501.91 and the S&P 500 rose 6.51 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,363.55.

The turnaround on Wall Street came following news Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., offered to allow a temporary extension of the debt limit.

Worries about the debt limit weighed on the markets in early trading along with lingering concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in September. On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday, coming of multi-year highs amid concerns about slowing economic growth, high inflation and fears of interest rate hikes from central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.50 or 1.9 percent at $77.43 a barrel.