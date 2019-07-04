Singapore Stock Market May Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 5 points or 0.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,365-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the industrials were mitigated by support from the properties and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 3.00 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,367.80 after trading between 3,352.56 and 3,373.55. Volume was 1.57 billion shares worth 1.30 billion Singapore dollars. There were 205 decliners and 188 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 3.04 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.76 percent, Genting Singapore plummeted 2.67 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 2.43 percent, Hutchison Port Holdings tumbled 2.17 percent, CapitaLand spiked 1.36 percent, DBS Group skidded 1.32 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 1.18 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 1.15 percent, SingTel climbed 0.86 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropped 0.65 percent, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.64 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.52 percent, Singapore Technologies added 0.48 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.27 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.15 percent and Comfort DelGro and Golden Agri-Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of a holiday-shortened trading session on Wednesday.

The Dow climbed 179.32 points or 0.67 percent to 26,966.00, while the S&P 500 gained 22.81 points or 0.77 percent to 2,995.82 and the NASDAQ rose 61.14 points or 0.75 percent to 8,170.23.

The strength on Wall Street came as a batch of largely disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced expectations for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Initial buying interest was generated when payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth came in below estimates in June. Also, the Institute for Supply noted a slowdown in service sector growth, added to the optimism about a rate cut.

Crude oil prices rebounded Wednesday, recovering after a severe setback in the previous session after U.S. crude inventories fell for a third straight week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $1.09 or 1.9 percent at $57.34 a barrel.