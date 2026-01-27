Singapore Stock Market May Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 80 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,860-point plateau although it's tipped to find renewed support on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the U.S. rate decision later this week. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the property sector came in mixed. For the day, the index sank 30.52 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 4,860.93 after trading between 4,854.05 and 4,898.14. Among the actives, City Developments fell 0.43 percent, while DBS Group skidded 0.61 percent, DFI Retail Group soared 2.70 percent, Genting Singapore and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust both declined 0.68 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 1.35 percent, Keppel DC REIT and SingTel both added 0.45 percent, Keppel Ltd slumped 0.64 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Seatrium Limited both shed 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation plunged 1.17 percent, SATS dropped 0.52 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.46 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.50 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.31 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.43 percent, Thai Beverage stumbled 1.04 percent, United Overseas Bank plummeted 2.53 percent, UOL Group improved 0.49 percent, Wilmar International surged 3.40 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 0.90 percent and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained modestly in the green throughout the session. The Dow jumped 313.69 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 49,412.40, while the NASDAQ climbed 100.11 points or 0.43 percent to end at 23,601.36 and the S&P 500 added 34.62 points or 0.50 percent to close at 6,950.23.

The strength on Wall Street comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over a potential free trade deal with China.

The U.S. government is also facing the possibility of another shutdown, as several Democratic senators have threatened to oppose a spending bill if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. This comes after federal immigration agents shot and killed another U.S. citizen in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Crude oil prices slid on Monday following the resumption of production in Kazakhstan, although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East limited the decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down by $0.42 or 0.69 percent at $60.65 per barrel.